Cub strength coach Tim Buss promises new look for Madonna

LAS VEGAS – She must have seen the video by now. Maybe the Cubs and strength coach Tim Buss haven’t heard back yet from Madonna because she’s still in awe of his training style and physique.

“We’re willing to send even more information,” manager Joe Maddon said after Cubs video people – at the manager’s urging – entered a video of beloved strength coach/court jester “Bussy” in Madonna’s contest to find a new personal trainer.

Hey @Madonna, we have your trainer!

@CubsJoeMadd nominates #Cubs strength and conditioning coach Tim Buss. #MadonnaChallenge #DanceOn pic.twitter.com/G77yMKgJOm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 24, 2017 Cubs strength coach Tim Buss (cowboy hat) at work during spring training last year.

“Whatever she possibly needs to see that our guy’s the best,” Maddon said of the barrel-bodied Buss, who has dressed as a creepy Leprechaun, a comic-book mogul, a superhero and in nothing more than a Speedo on various spring mornings leading the Cubs’ pre-workout stretching.

“We could have made [the video entry] more edgy. Maybe she’ll want to see the ‘R’ version at some point,” Maddon said. “We could send that, too.

“But I thought [the entry] presented his abilities very well,” Maddon said. “His physique was presented and she could be duly impressed with the fact that our strength and conditioning coach fashions that form.”

As for Buss, “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Now he’s just waiting to hear back but skeptical she’s in the market for his particular talents or that he’ll hear back at all.

“I’m sure I won’t unless she wants a beer belly,” he said. “But if she wants a beer belly, I can help her with that.”

Of course, there’s always the possibility Madonna might just hire him away. Some would say she has done stranger things.

Maddon didn’t seem concerned about losing his prized strength coach – at least for very long.

“She’ll fire him after a couple weeks anyway,” he said.