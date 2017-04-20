Cuban OF Luis Robert declared free agent; Sox have interest

Top Cuban prospect Luis Robert, whom the White Sox have considerable interest in, was cleared Thursday by Major League Baseball to become a free agent.

Robert, 19, a broad-shouldered 6-3 outfielder who hits with power, is considered the equivalent of a first-round pick who would start in Class A. He can sign as soon as May 20 but would need to sign before the international signing period closes June 15 to fall under the old CBA rules allowing teams to surpass their bonus pools.

The Sox, one of the teams that has not gone over its pool for the 2016-17 signing period, have a strong history with Cubans dating to Minnie Minoso and continuing with Jose Contreras, Alexei Ramirez and Jose Abreu. In December, they traded for one of the top prospects in baseball, second baseman Yoan Moncada, who likely will be promoted from Class AAA Charlotte this season.

Others might be in the mix, but the Sox, Astros, Padres, Athletics and Braves are among the teams reported to have individual workouts lined up soon for Robert, who is training in the Dominican Republic.

Top Cuban prospect Luis Robert, whom the White Sox have considerable interest in, was cleared Thursday by Major League Baseball to become a free agent. |

MLB.com

RELATED STORIES

Slow curve key to James Shields’ fast start for White Sox

White Sox’ upbeat road trip ends with Yankees blowout in Bronx