Cubs’ 3-4-5 starters: John Lackey, Brett Anderson, Kyle Hendricks

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Joe Maddon unveiled his full rotation for the start of the season, and he might be making more history by the time the Cubs get through one turn.

After left-hander Jon Lester and right-hander Jake Arrieta start the first two games in St. Louis, Maddon has right-hander John Lackey in the third game in St. Louis, lefty Brett Anderson starting the series opener in Milwaukee after that and right-hander Kyle Hendricks starting the Cubs’ fifth game.

Yes, you read that right: The major’ ERA leader last year, is opening as the Cubs’ fifth starter this year.

A quick glance through major league pitching history suggests Hendricks might be the first league ERA leader in history to open the following season as his team’s fifth starter.

Kyle Hendricks

Oakland’s Steve Ontiveros led the American League in ERA in 1994 and started the Athletics’ fourth game in ’95. The Giants’ Scott Garrelts let the NL in ’89 and also opened as the Giants’ fourth starter the next year.

The Braves’ Buzz Capra led both leagues in 1974 and started the Braves’ fourth game the next year (but he also pitched the final inning of the opener in relief).

That far back, true five-man rotations were not common.

“Everybody’s always concerned about picking the order regarding what you perceive to be best to least-best,” said Maddon – who explained that he wanted Lackey pitching more of a comfort zone in St. Louis and after that wanted to break up his lefties. “Just more or less balancing it out.

“Listen, Kyle could be a lot of people’s No. 2s, or even a 1 in a certain situation right now, too,” Maddon said. “He’s definitely better than a No. 5 starter. It just happens that we’re going to slot him in the 5 hold coming out of camp. But it’s not a pecking order regarding ability by any means.”

The easy-going Hendricks expressed no problem with the decision.

The rotation decisions also mean that, as expected, Anderson officially gets the last available rotation job over the more versatile lefty Mike Montgomery.

“We had a nice conversation with Montgomery. He totally understood and he’s got a great attitude about all of this,” Maddon said. “I could see him starting, pitching in long relief, short relief. He could do a variety of different things for us. It’s nice when you have guys that can do that and then are willing to do that.”