Cubs’ 8-man bullpen looks increasingly like key to repeat effort

Just before the season began, Cubs right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. said his goal this year was make the All-Star team.

It may have sounded like a bold suggestion coming from a relief pitcher who doesn’t have a defined role, much less the closer job.

It may even have seemed laughable to some on the outside, especially considering the skinny power pitcher is in his first full big-league season.

But, he said, “You never know.”

Carl Edwards Jr., the day after returning from bereavement leave (because of a death in the family), finishing his sixth scoreless appearance of the season Tuesday night.

It’s hard to know much of anything about a baseball team 15 games into a season.

But as the Cubs open a long road trip Friday night in Cincinnati, the early returns suggest Edwards’ goal is at least not laughable. In fact, he is quickly becoming the key man in what’s looking more and more like the key unit for these Cubs every day they play another close game into the late innings.

The Cubs have won four of their first five series this season, the only lost series coming in a three-game sweep by the Pirates last weekend.

For all the hand wringing over the lack of early domination and the 4-5 just-concluded homestand, consider the Cubs led all three of those Pirates games with the bullpen in the game.

If those leads are held, the team has an 11-4 record identical to last year’s at this point.

Those happened to be the three games Edwards missed while on bereavement leave for a death in the family.

How much of a difference he might have made in any of those games can be debated.

What’s harder to debate is that a team built to lean harder on its bullpen from the start this year is finding that unit increasingly under a microscope in the early going.

It’s also looking increasingly important in the team’s efforts to repeat – given the short-off-season hangover look of some starters so far and the especially fierce play of improved rivals since the Cubs raised the trophy.

That’s part of the reason a roster move is expected Friday to assure the bullpen keeps the extra (eighth) man indefinitely.

“We’re going to be fine out there. It’s all about confidence,” manager Joe Maddon said after the first of two comeback victories this week to finish the homestand.

“You’ve just got to keep getting them out there,” he said, “because they’re really good. We have great arms. We’re able to get both righties and lefties out. Guys complement one another to the point that if we get this going properly that it could be, like, one day [Pedro] Strop [setting up in the eighth], the next day [Hector] Rondon, give a guy the day off, don’t push him two in a row. That would be an optimal situation.”

Those two late-inning pitchers have been keys for the Cubs closing down games the last three years, and both have struggled already early.

But Edwards is on the rise – maybe the most trusted by the manager of all the relievers.

And the Cubs spent much of their off-season efforts on the bullpen, trading for All-Star closer Wade Davis and signing as free agents left-hander Brian Duensing and right-hander Koji Uehara. Left-hander Mike Montgomery, who pitched once through the order in relief during Wednesday’s victory, is a key swingman.

It’s all by design after nursing a depth-challenged rotation through two remarkably healthy seasons and deep playoff runs.

Some starting depth has been added (Montgomery through a trade last July; Eddie Butler, now at AAA Iowa, through a trade over the winter). But the deeper bullpen – with one declared closer and seven “setup” guys – is designed to be the key for winning the inevitably closer games in a year the run differential was almost certain to go down.

So far: nine of the Cubs first 15 have been decided by two or fewer runs, among the most in the majors. Four games have ended on walk-off plays (2-2 in those games).

“As these bullpen dudes start getting their confidence [it will take off],” Maddon said. “I see that showing up relatively soon.”

If that happens, keep an eye on Edwards, who hasn’t given up a run in six appearances, and for Maddon – the manager of the National League All-Stars this year.