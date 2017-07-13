Cubs acquire Jose Quintana from White Sox for four prospects

Starting pitcher Jose Quintana #62 throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700011566

The Cubs and White Sox pulled off a surprise deal Thursday, with Sox ace left-hander Jose Quintana going to the Cubs for outfielder Eloy Jiménez, the No. 5 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America’s updated midseason rankings, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete.

Jiménez (No. 8) and Cease (63) give the Sox nine of the top 100 prospects in baseball according to MLB.com, tied for the most in the major leagues. The new additions join infielder Yoán Moncada (1), right-hander Michael Kopech (11), outfielder Luis Robert (23), right-handers Lucas Giolito (28), Reynaldo López (36) and Carson Fulmer (59) and catcher Zack Collins (68) on the MLB.com Top 100 list.

“All four players add talent and depth to our organization, which has been one of our very public goals over the past nine months, and their ages and development arc match nicely with some of the other young talent we have been fortunate to add in recent trades, the draft and international signings,” said Sox GM Rick Hahn.

“In Eloy, we are acquiring a player who, similar to Moncada, is viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball today with the potential for major impact in the not too distant future,” said Hahn. “Dylan brings us an impressive young pitcher who is ranked among the top pitching prospects in the game.”

Quintana has been one of the most consistent left-handers in baseball.