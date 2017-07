Cubs acquire José Quintana in White Sox trade

Jose Quintana throws in the sixth inning against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday in Denver, Colorado. (Getty Images)

Pitching has been a problem for the Cubs all season and on Thursday, they added depth with a trade from their South Side neighbors.

The White Sox traded left-handed pitcher José Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for outfielder Eloy Jiménez, the No. 5 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America’s updated midseason rankings, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete.

This is a developing story.