Cubs acquire pitching depth in trade for KC righty Alec Mills

The Cubs’ search for rotation depth continued Wednesday with the trade for the right-hander the Royals cut loose to make room on the roster for ex-Cub Jason Hammel.

Right-hander Alec Mills, a minor-league starter who debuted with three big-league relief appearances last year, was acquired for minor-league Donnie Dewees.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated recently acquired David Rollins for assignment.

The Cubs return all four starters from their World Series-champion roster but have little reliable rotation depth beyond that.

Alec Mills

In the last two weeks alone, the Cubs finalized a free agent deal for left-hander Brett Anderson and trades for right-handers Eddie Butler and now Mills.

Anderson goes to spring training battling lefty Mike Montgomery for the fifth-starter job. Butler and Mills likely will join the rotation at Class AAA Iowa, along with the likes of lefty Rob Zystryzny and Aaron Brooks, for injury and spot-starting depth.

Hammel, the starter dropped from the rotation when the Cubs set their playoff rosters, became a free agent when the Cubs declined his $12 million contract option for 2017. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Royals this week.

Mills, 25, is a former 22nd-round draft pick from the University of Tennessee-Martin, who allowed five runs in 3 1/3 relief innings for the Royals last season (with five walks and four strikeouts). He was 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) for AAA Omaha last season.

Dewees, 23, was the Cubs’ second-round draft pick in 2015, a lefty-hitting outfielder who has hit .278 with 10 homers and 50 stolen bases in 195 career minor-league games, reaching advanced-A Myrtle Beach last season.