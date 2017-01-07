Cubs activate Ben Zobrist; he could play Saturday, will start Sunday

CINCINNATI — Fifteen days after being placed on the disabled list with swelling in his left wrist — and 90 minutes before the start of the Cubs’ game against the Reds — Ben Zobrist was speeding down the highway toward Great American Ballpark. The Cubs activated him Saturday and optioned Mark Zagunis to Class AAA Iowa.

Zobrist will be available to play immediately, though he won’t start Saturday’s middle game of the series.

“I’ll play him off the bench today and plan on starting him tomorrow,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s feeling good.”

The 36-year-old Zobrist played in two rehab games with Class AA Tennessee. He logged innings at second base and at both corner outfield spots, and had three hits and a pair of walks at the plate. Zobrist is hitting only .223 at the major league level this season.

The Cubs were expecting to have Ben Zobrist back on the field Saturday — barring really terrible traffic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Right fielder Jason Heyward, on the DL since June 19 with an abrasion on his left hand, could leave for a rehab assignment before the weekend is over.

“We’ll evaluate that the rest of today and maybe make a decision by postgame,” Maddon said.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com