Cubs’ Addison Russell: ‘All the boxed are checked right now; I’m good’

Addison Russell’s home run Saturday in his first major league at-bat in over six weeks was pretty wild. Yet the 23-year-old shortstop’s performance in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Cardinals — Russell’s first start since going on the disabled list with a strained right foot — blew that little (OK, big) long ball out of the water.

In nearly every way imaginable, Russell delivered. Defensively, he looked like his old slick self in the second inning as he ranged to his right to field a Yadier Molina liner on a short hop before delivering a dart to first for the out. Two innings later, Russell calmly picked another Molina hot smash out of the dirt and started a 6-4-3 double play. In all, he was perfect in four chances.

Russell’s day at the plate couldn’t have been more encouraging. His first time up against Cardinals starter Lance Lynn, he came back from an 0-2 count to walk, part of a rally for the game’s first run. Uncharacteristically patient, Russell walked twice more and lined a single to right off reliever John Brebbia.

“That was a lot of fun at the plate today,” he said. “Mentally, I think I’m right there.”

Addison Russell scores — his favorite play of the game — in the Cubs' 4-3 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday at Wrigley Field. (AP/Paul Beaty)

Russell’s favorite moment of the game: scoring from second — finishing with a head-first slide — on Ben Zobrist’s base hit in the fourth.

“That felt good,” he said. “All the boxes are checked right now. [I’m] definitely good moving forward.”

Free Willie

Catcher Willson Contreras missed a day of work as he served a suspension for his mask-spiking actions in the opening game of this series. Originally, Major League Baseball handed down a two-game suspension to Contreras, who was ejected along with starting pitcher John Lackey from Friday’s victory over the Cardinals.

Contreras played Saturday after appealing MLB’s initial ruling. When the suspension was cut in half, the decision to have the fiery 25-year-old clock out on Sunday was made.

“Of course, it’s good news,” manager Joe Maddon said before Sunday’s game. “We’ll get the one game over with and move on from there, get it off his mind.

“Obviously, they reviewed everything and determined that one was good enough. And we’re very appreciative of that.”

Uh … welcome home?

Maddon is no fan of Tropicana Field in Tampa — oops, make that St. Petersburg — where the Cubs will take on the Rays in a two-game series beginning Tuesday. Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14.

“I just thought it was bad form where they put it in the first place,” he said. “Whenever I’d pop off about that, I’d get in trouble all the time. And I’m just telling you, it’s the truth. If it had been built in a different spot to begin with, they probably would’ve been better off regarding people being able to get there after work. … I’ve always thought it should’ve been in Tampa. I mean, I couldn’t say that at the time [because] they would get upset at me when I said things like that. But it’s true. ”

