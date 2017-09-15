Cubs’ Addison Russell on the verge of making his long-awaited return

Remember Addison Russell? A long time ago, he played shortstop for the Cubs. Any day now, he’ll actually be back in action.

Russell, who has been sidelined since Aug. 3 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, indicated before Friday’s 8-2 Cubs victory over the Cardinals that he could make an appearance in this weekend series at Wrigley Field.

“I’m ready to get out there,” he said.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein slowed that roll a bit, saying there will be no talk of activating Russell until after a Saturday workout. But it’s coming, unless — perish the thought — Russell has another setback like the one he had three weeks ago.

“Just talking to him on the bench during the games, he’s really excited,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He feels good about himself. He’s pain-free.”

This is as good a time as any to tamp down speculation about Cubdom’s favorite defensive player, Javier Baez, remaining at shortstop and forcing Russell over to second base. It will be the other way around, with Russell manning the position he played so well as the Cubs battled to last fall’s World Series title. Even at second, Baez’s defense was one of the biggest stories of the postseason.

“We’re a damn good defensive uit with Addy at short and Javy at second,” Epstein said.

Also confirmed: If Russell — who’ll be worked back slowly, perhaps not playing a full nine innings for a while — is healthy, it’s a given he’ll be on the postseason roster. If the Cubs make the playoffs, that is.

“I see these guys go to work every single day and they’re having fun, they’re up in the dugout,” Russell said. “I want to be more a part of that.”

The dream scenario

Jose Quintana remembers the atmosphere on the South Side as he faced, and beat, the Tigers as a member of the White Sox in September of 2012. The teams were in a division race that the Sox would end up losing by three games.

That was the left-hander’s answer when asked what felt like the biggest start of his career. Quintana is pretty sure the answer will change on Sunday, when he faces the Cardinals in the finale of a three-game series.

“That’s the reason I’m here,” he said, “to win games like that one.”

Two months into his Cubs career, Quintana is thinking bigger all the time.

“I dream about the World Series, about pitching in Game 7, so I think we can do it,” he said. “But we don’t want it to go seven. Get the Series over as quick as we can. But, for sure, I think about that moment a lot.”

The comeback trail

All six of the Cubs victories over the Cardinals at Wrigley this season have been come-from-behind efforts. Friday was their 41st comeback win of the season.

