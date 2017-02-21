Cubs among ‘number of clubs’ vying for 2020 All-Star game

PHOENIX – An All-Star game for the Cubs in 2020, when Wrigley renovations are scheduled to be done?

Not so fast, said commissioner Rob Manfred during his annual Arizona spring training media session.

“I don’t want to say anything that would suggest that I’m anywhere near making a decision,” Manfred said Tuesday when asked about the Cubs and the next available All-Star year, citing the fact “a number of clubs” are lobbying for games.

Cubs officials hoped to target 2020 for the first Wrigley All-Star game since 1990.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaking to media Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore.

“I will say this,” Manfred added. “A renovated Wrigley Field would be a great location for an All-Star game, and Chicago’s a great city.

“Over time we have tried to go to cities that will be great locations for a game and to reward cities that have made substantial investments in either new or renovated facilities.”