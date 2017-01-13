Cubs and Hector Rondon avoid arbitration with $5.8 million deal

Hector Rondon, who lost his closer job with the Cubs in July with the acquisition of Aroldis Chapman, avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $5.8 million deal.

Rondon made $4.2 million last season in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

The hard-throwing right-hander had his best season in 2015, earning 30 saves with a 1.67 ERA for the Cubs’ surprising playoff team.

Rondon, 28, had 18 saves and a 1.95 ERA in late July last season when the Cubs traded for closer Aroldis Chapman, with Rondon moving to a setup role. He spent time on the disabled list late in the season and finished with a 3.53 ERA in 51 innings overall.

Hector Rondon

The former Rule 5 draft pick remains in a setup role as he enters spring training after the Cubs traded Jorge Soler to Kansas City last month for closer Wade Davis.

Three other Cubs, all pitchers, are eligible for arbitration: starter Jake Arrieta ($10.7 million last year) and relievers Pedro Strop ($4.4 million) and Justin Grimm ($1.275 million).