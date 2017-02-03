Cubs announce Lester to start opener, Arrieta Game 2 in St. Louis

The wait took two weeks, but the decision was quick and no surprise.

Jon Lester is the Cubs’ Opening Day starter as they begin their championship defense, April 2 in St. Louis – Lester’s second opening start in three seasons with the Cubs.

“He’s definitely earned it and deserves it,” manager Joe Maddon said when making the announcement Thursday before the Cubs’ spring game against the Cincinnati Reds. “then I talked to Jake [Arrieta] about being the No. 2 guy. And Jake Obviously understood why we went with Jon first.”