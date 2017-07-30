Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo sidelined by sore back for finale in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was sidelined Sunday for the final game of a key series against the Brewers because of back soreness.

The Cubs don’t consider the recurring issue serious, but his status appears to be in doubt for Tuesday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.

“It began after the game [Saturday] night,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He was a little bit stiff and sore. Hopefully [he returns] by Tuesday and if not more than likely by Wednesday. No reason to push it.”

Maddon said it helped to know Rizzo has dealt with the back issue in recent seasons and been able to manage it with a day or two off at a time. He received treatment Sunday morning.

“That’s why it didn’t surprise me, and I wasn’t overtly concerned about it,” Maddon said. “He’s smart enough to know when it’s time to not push it, and that’s pretty much the message I got. We’re just going to let it calm down a little bit.”

Rizzo, who walked twice and was hit by a pitch in the Cubs’ 11-inning victory Saturday, missed time because of the back as recently as this spring and for two games in Miami in June of last year.

