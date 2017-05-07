Cubs beat Rays, reach .500, keep faith ‘something spectacular’ coming

The Cubs followed another inevitable loss Tuesday with another inevitable victory Wednesday to climb back to .500 for the 19th time this season.

Save the “start of something” rhetoric — at least until the first-place Brewers drive down from Milwaukee to play Thursday’s makeup of that sunny-day rainout in May that miffed Brewers players and management.

“It’s the first time our players were treated for sunburn after a rainout,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said then.

In fact, save the “start of something” stuff until the Cubs get through the Pirates over the weekend and reach the All-Star break – better yet, until the front office shows what it can do at the July 31 trade deadline. Or until they show they can withstand August still within earshot of the division lead.

Jon Jay comes off the bench for his second career pinch-hit home run.

“I don’t think we do the whole `today is the day.’ It’s a long season,” said grizzled pitcher John Lackey after pitching six innings in a 7-3 comeback victory over the Rays Wednesday. “Just stay in your approach, stay in what you do.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in the room, and hopefully it works out in the end.”

Hopefully.

That’s really what this Cubs season has become more than halfway into a World Series championship defense.

Wednesday marked the 10th time this season the Cubs have come back to win when trailing in the sixth inning, tied with the Red Sox and Astros for most this season.

It also marked the 65th time they’ve trailed in a game this season, the 36th time they’ve given up first-inning runs – 10th time in 17 starts Lackey has given up first-inning runs.

The Cubs trailed 3-0 in this one, continuing a season-long, wrong-way trend by going 0-for-7 with men in scoring position until Jon Jay’s two-out, three-run, pinch homer to tie the game in the sixth.

Then Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo delivered in the team’s two other scoring-position at-bats, driving in two runs each in the seventh and eighth.

“We’ve shown our flashes of the type of team we can be,” said Jay, who won a World Series with the 2011 Cardinals. “And we’ve just got to continue to keep fighting. There’s 162 games for a reason, and I’ve seen that with my past with the Cardinals where it came down to the wire every year.”

It’s hard to imagine how far behind the Cubs might sit if not for a bullpen that hasn’t allowed a run since Sunday (eight-inning streak) and ranks second in the league in ERA (3.27) and first in opponents average (.215).

Or how far behind they might sit if Jay wasn’t 11-for-28 as a pinch-hitter with seven RBIs as a pinch-hitter this year. Or if he wasn’t hitting .305 as a play-everywhere outfielder, whose .382 on-base percentage ranks behind only Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant on the team.

“He’s been everything we’ve needed this year,” Lackey said. “I honestly can’t believe he doesn’t play more.”

Jay: “I show up every day and I’m ready to play, whether it’s coming off the bench or starting.”

Where he and the rest of the Cubs go from here is anybody’s guess. The starting rotation still isn’t right, with Kyle Hendricks (tendinitis in hand) out until after the break. The hitting still is up and down.

But at least one insider won’t hesitate to see big, bright things in the final 78 games.

“I do believe the second half of this season that we have a chance to really do something spectacular, and that’s what I’m anticipating,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Notes: Lackey, whose start was moved to Wednesday to give him a full four days before the All-Star break because of a case of plantar fasciitis, downplayed the condition that has bothered his right foot in recent starts. “I’m 38 years old,” he said. “I’m bothered by a lot of things.” …Hendricks, who fared well after Tuesday’s first bullpen session since going on the DL, plans to throw one more Friday or Saturday before the club decides when he’ll start a minor-league rehab assignment.

