Cubs break out the big guns for Saturday’s game against Colorado

MESA, Ariz. — Well, hello there, good-lookin’.

No, not you. Or you.

We’re talking to the Cubs’ lineup for Saturday’s Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Jon Lester and Willson Contreras are the battery for Saturday's game against the Rockies. (Photo by John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

That’s not far off at all from what the Cubs should look like 1-9 in their prime-time game on Opening Day in St. Louis. OK, forget about Tommy La Stella (not to mention the DH spot). Jon Jay in center field instead of Albert Almora Jr.? Perhaps that’s doubtful, too. But the rest of it?

Money, baby.

Even the arms available in the bullpen today are big-time. C.J. Edwards? We’ll watch him throw any time. Eddie Butler — a former first-round draft pick of the Rockies — will be interesting to watch. He had a rough go of it in Colorado, compiling a 6.50 ERA in 36 appearances (28 starts) over two-plus seasons, but he’s not yet 26, has an impressive arm and is in what clearly is a pitcher-friendly environment with the Cubs.

“He’s got a great arm and is a strike thrower too,” manager Joe Maddon said of Butler, who will turn 26 on Monday. “He’s shown really well for me. His stuff is well ahove average, velocity-wise, and he has a really good breaking wall. I think he’s very interesting.”

