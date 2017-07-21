Cubs’ bullpen implodes in nine-run eighth as six-game win streak ends

Willson Contreras watches his two-run home run off starting pitcher Carlos Martinez during the first inning Friday at Wrigley Field (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ask Cubs manager Joe Maddon to pinpoint the secret behind his team’s torrid second-half start and his options are numerous.

Rest and revitalization over the All-Star break. Better situational hitting. A more efficient effort from the Cubs starting rotation. And tacked onto the list was what – until Friday – had been a mostly steady showing from the bullpen.

“So far, so good,” Maddon said Friday morning.

Then came the eighth inning of Friday’s 11-4 loss to the Cardinals, who exploded for nine runs without recording an out before Justin Grimm – the Cubs’ third pitcher of the inning – finally retired the Cardinals after Cubs relievers threw 61 pitches, issued six walks and allowed six hits. And the nine runs.

The bullpen implosion emphatically brought the Cubs’ six-game winning streak to a close on a day when everything appeared to again pointing in a positive direction with just six outs separating the Cubs from their seventh straight victory.

With the Cubs leading, 3-2, entering the eighth, relievers Carl Edwards, Jr. and Hector Rondon each veered off course as the pair combined to surrender seven runs.

Edwards, Jr., allowed a lead-off walk to Matt Carpenter before he yielded back-to-back walks to load the bases. Enter Rondon, who Maddon praised before Friday’s game. Rondon promptly walked in the tying run before Paul Dejong broke the tie with a two-run, ground-rule double.

After Rondon walked Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk – who homered earlier in the day – extended the Cardinals’ lead with a broken-bat RBI single. The hits, including an RBI single by Matt Carpenter and a two-run single by Tommy Pham – just kept coming as the Cardinals sent 14 hitters to the plate in a half-inning that lasted 38 minutes.

The Cubs, who lost for the first time since the All-Star break, played without third baseman Kris Bryant. Bryant is still experiencing soreness in his pinkie finger, which he sprained on a head-first slide during Wednesday’s game against the Braves. Maddon said Friday that Bryant likely would not play Saturday and could miss Sunday’s series finale with the finger soreness, which has made it difficult for the reigning National League MVP to grip a bat.

Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single in the fifth inning snapped a 2-2 tie after the Cardinals erased a two-run deficit. Former Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler, who was 3-for-4 with a walk Friday, delivered a two-out double in the third inning to draw the Cardinals even.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the sixth inning but couldn’t extend their lead when Jason Heyward grounded out. The Cardinals put the tying run at third base after Pedro Strop walked Wong, who advanced to second on a wild pitch and then moved to third on a ground out.

But Strop got pinch-hitter Greg Garcia to ground out to Rizzo at first to protect the one-run lead.

The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Willson Contreras’ two-run homer. Contreras drove a 2-2 pitch with two outs into the left field bleachers.

Jake Arrieta was effective over six innings and earned the victory. Arrieta struck out six and allowed five hits and two earned runs.

