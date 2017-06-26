Cubs call up INF Jeimer Candelario, send Dylan Florio back to minors

The Cubs are calling up infielder Jeimer Candelario for second time this season.

Right-hander Dylan Floro, who was up for the last four games in Miami, but didn’t pitch, is expected to be optioned back to AAA Iowa. This was Floro’s fourth stint with team.

The Cubs were carrying 9 relievers with Floro.

This move prevents them from being caught short-handed with SS Addison Russell not playing Monday against Washington. His status is day-to-day since leaving Sunday’s game because of a recurring sore shoulder.