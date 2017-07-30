Cubs ‘can’t expect to win World Series again [with] those at-bats’

MILWAUKEE – A short night’s sleep didn’t do much to calm Cub manager Joe Maddon’s irritation over recent hitting trend that has resulted in his team striking out 17 times in a game twice in less than a week.

“I was upset,” he said Sunday morning, just a few hours after the 17 Ks in an 11-inning victory Saturday night against the Brewers.

“We can’t expect to win the World Series again this year and have those kinds of at-bats. We can’t.”

According to research provided by the Cubs that goes back 100 years, the Cubs are the first team to strike out 17 times twice in the span of five days and win both games (also Tuesday vs. the White Sox).

One of Javy Baez's three strikeouts Saturday night against the Brewers.

That doesn’t provide much solace for Maddon, who liked the adjustments and production of his young hitting core until the past week or so.

“When you get to the latter part of the year, when you get to the playoffs, you see good pitching all the time. All the time,” Maddon said. “And you’ve got to go out there and be prepared for that and not just swing. We’ve got to force pitchers to get us out in the strike zone and not outside the strike zone.

“That to me is the championship-caliber offensive mentality.”

Rookie Ian Happ and streaky 24-year-olds Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez – who combined for eight strikeouts Saturday – all were on the bench for Sunday’s game. Maddon said that had to do with stacking his outfield defense and a normal rotation of players, not Saturday performances.

Baez struck out five times in Tuesday’s 17-K game.

Maddon made his feelings clear on his hitters in postgame comments Saturday: “I am disappointed in the lack of contact, the lack of adjustments. We have to get better with that or we’re not going anywhere offensively.”

When Addison Russell led off Saturday’s 11th with the Cubs’ final strikeout of the night, they had as many Ks as balls put into play – with four singles to show for the 17 struck balls.

Maddon said Sunday the comments were directed at the whole team, not just Baez or select others, for approaches he called “young hitting” much of the first half.

“I don’t want to see us fall back in that trap, giving away easy outs,” he said. “I want us to be tough outs. I want us to see pitches. The message was for everybody.”

