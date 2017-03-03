Cubs can’t spell ‘repeat’ without the ‘D,’ says Maddon

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs’ pitching staff led major league baseball last year with a 3.15 ERA – 36 points better than the No. 2 team.

They also led the majors in turning balls in play into outs by a mile – 82 runs saved compared to 51 for the No. 2 team.

It doesn’t take a PhD in sabermetrics to understand the magnitude of a group of fielders that saves a run every two games, or the impact that has on the quality of a pitching staff.

Jason Heyward's highlight-reel catch in Game 5 of the World Series last fall.

The question this spring, as manager Joe Maddon walks around camp in a “D-peat” T-shirt is not so much whether they can do it again but whether they can get even better at the often underrated catching-and-throwing part of the game.

“I think the amount of room that we have as far as grown on defense is pretty substantial,” said shortstop Addison Russell, a Gold Glove finalist in his first full season in the majors last year. “I believe we’re just scratching the surface as far as how good we can be.”

Russell’s not even counting the fact the Cubs could see upgrades in center field and behind the plate, depending on how often Albert Almora Jr. plays and what catcher Willson Contreras looks like for a full season – and an infield boost if Javy Baez gets more playing time than last year.

“We’re all getting better,” he said of the returning fielders. “We’re all getting stronger, faster, more wise.”

The Cubs had four Gold Glove finalists last year, with right fielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Anthony Rizzo winning the awards. Pitcher Jake Arrieta also was a finalist.

“Talking about D-peat, I like the way we’re catching the ball,” Maddon said of what he’s seen so far in camp – especially when he discounts outfield play because of the often tough Arizona conditions. “I think we’ve been looking really good on the dirt. That’s what I want us to really focus on, is the defense, and I think it’s been outstanding.”

Maddon has even talked up the projected weak link in the field, left fielder Kyle Schwarber. He lauded the way Schwarber tracked balls in left Thursday night and said more than once this spring, “this guy played much better left field than he was given credit for [in 2015].”

Not that Schwarber puts Maddon’s “D” in “repeat” but if the Cubs pull off another November finish, the T-shirt figures to tell an important part of the story.

“A big part of what people think of as pitching is really defense, too,” team president Theo Epstein said. “You can’t really separate the two. We’re trying to do everything we can to put pitchers in the position to have success, and that includes a strong defense behind them.”

Notes: First baseman Anthony Rizzo missed his second consecutive game because of lower back soreness, but the Cubs say they don’t consider it serious, which could mean a return by Monday. “We’ve seen him in the past where he comes in with a little bit of a stiff back, and it normally goes away pretty quickly,” Maddon said. … Left-hander Rob Zastryzny said he felt fine Friday, the day after getting drilled on the calf by a ball hit back to the mound. He doesn’t expect to miss his next turn. … The Cubs’ top four starting pitchers make their spring debuts in succession the next four games: Kyle Hendricks on Saturday, Jon Lester on Sunday, Arrieta on Monday and John Lackey on Tuesday.