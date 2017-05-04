Cubs-Cardinals postponed by rain; to play Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain forecast all day Wednesday in St. Louis forced postponement of the scheduled series finale between the Cubs and Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Against the wishes of the Cubs, the Cardinals rescheduled the game the makeup game for Thursday at 12:45 p.m. on the teams’ next available mutual off day.

Both scheduled starters, John Lackey of the Cubs and Lance Lynn of the Cards, move back to start Thursday.

The Cubs resume their six-game, season-opening road trip Friday in Milwaukee.