Cubs look to catch an All-Star break, but Bryant adamant to play

In a season that hasn’t gone as planned, the Cubs have a chance to catch a break.

As Ben Zobrist sees it, it’s “really good” the team is only sending one player to this year’s All-Star game.

“I attribute the struggles of the first half to fatigue — physical and mental fatigue,” Zobrist said. “So any extra rest that we can get is good for us, I think.”

But while Cubs closer Wade Davis, who wasn’t a member of the World Series team, was the lone North Sider to make the cut this season, one more Cub has a final chance.

Bryant

After leading NL third basemen in votes for the majority of fan voting, two-time All-Star Kris Bryant slipped behind the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, who surged into the starting lineup. Bryant has one last chance to make the team in the final vote.

While his teammates say the All-Star break is a blessing in disguise, Bryant was adamant that he doesn’t need extra rest.

“I don’t think there is any benefit to the extra days off. I think you start the season in April and you expect to be playing until November. Whether that be in an exhibition game or whatnot,” Bryant said. “I feel great right now. My ankle feels good. My body feels fine. I would be more than happy to play in that game.”

Bryant would be only the second Cubs player, after Anthony Rizzo in 2014, to make the All-Star game in the final vote.

But without Bryant, the reigning World Series champions would be historically underrepresented at this year’s All-Star game.

Last year the Cubs sent seven players, including their entire infield, to the midsummer classic. Five were voted into the starting lineup. None of the players from that Cubs roster made the All-Star team this year.

At 41-41, the Cubs are 10 ½ games behind last year’s pace, when they were 51-30 at this time last year.

If Bryant doesn’t make it to the All-Star game, he’ll be the first reigning MVP not to make it since Jimmy Rollins in 2008. That year, Rollins was on the disabled list for three weeks with a sprained ankle.

“Right now, it would be nice,” Bryant said. “It’s a huge honor. But right now, I’m not too worried about it. It’s kind of cool to be in the final vote considering how I made it the last two years.”

Bryant was selected via the players’ ballot as a rookie in 2015 and by the fans last year.

Manager Joe Maddon said he wasn’t surprised when he saw the All-Star results.

“I can’t defend my guys based other guys that made the team at this point. If you just look at the numbers purely plus our injuries factor there’s no way for me to make a strong argument,” Maddon said. “For as much as you want promote your own guys and I would and I do, it came down to if you look at the numbers head-to-head it was hard for me to make any argument.”

Bryant’s numbers this season don’t scream “All-Star” like they have in the past. He’s hitting a career low .263 and has recorded 16 home runs and only 33 RBI, which the lack of RBI is in part due to the fact he was bumped to the No. 2 batting spot from the No. 3 slot.

The results of the final vote will be announced Thursday night.

