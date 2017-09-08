Cubs catcher Willson Contreras injures hamstring in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The one player the Cubs could least afford to lose from their lineup could be sidelined for an extended period of time after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon against the Giants.

Willson Contreras, the Player of the Week in the National League last week, pulled up about 10 feet short of the bag after grounding to third, grabbed his right hamstring and hopped in pain across first base before collapsing on the grass in shallow right field.

He was helped off the field. The Cubs’ starting catcher, who was filling in at first base to spell Anthony Rizzo, was replaced by Rizzo at first after the injury.

Contreras was 10-for-22 (.455) with five homers and 13 RBIs in six games last week — and hitting .311 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 22 games since the All-Star break.

Contreras

“What he’s doing offensively, we’ve definitely needed all of that to be in the position that we are right now,” manager Joe Maddon said when Contreras was named player of the week.

