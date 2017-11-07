Cubs could get ERA champ Kyle Hendricks back from DL this weekend

MIAMI – The Cubs could get a significant boost to their starting rotation in the first series out of the All-Star break if Kyle Hendricks’ encouraging rehab start Monday for Class AA Tennessee is any indication.

Hendricks, who has been on the DL since June 5 because of tendinitis in his pitching hand, allowed two hits and a run during a 45-pitch start Monday, and that could put him in play to return to the rotation during the Cubs’ three-game series in Baltimore this weekend.

“We’re going to see how he feels the next couple days and then we’ll decide as an organization what we’re going to do from there,” said pitching coach Chris Bosio, who talked to Hendricks and the Tennessee coaching staff Monday night.

“Everything went really well,” Bosio said. “He was really happy with it on a hot humid night in Tennessee.

“He said his stamina was good and didn’t have any issues at all. But I want to see from my own eyes,” he added. “I want to look at him and talk to our team trainer, our doctors and obviously Theo [Epstein] and Jed [Hoyer] and sit down as an organization and make an evaluation and then move forward.”

The Cubs have not announced their rotation plans beyond left-hander Mike Montgomery opening the Orioles series Friday, keeping a place warm for Hendricks.

“We want to make sure there’s no lingering effects with anything, that nothing’s going on in the finger,” Bosio said.

Hendricks, the Cy Young finalist who led the majors in ERA last season, was shut down after experiencing pain in the back of his hand, running down the middle finger, during a between-starts bullpen session. A week later he suffered a setback in his first attempt to play catch after that but has been pain free for more than three weeks.

“He’s a big part of what we’ve done here the last couple years,” Bosio said. “I would love to have him back [this weekend], but we’ve got to make absolutely sure that he’s healthy and ready to go.”

Hendricks, who struck out two and walked one in the 3 1/3-inning start Monday, was 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts before the injury.