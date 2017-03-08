Rain-delayed Cubs-Diamondbacks game expected to start at 2:50 p.m.

The start of the Cubs’ series finale against Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday has been delayed by rain.

The grounds crew began pulling the tarp off the field just before 2:15 p.m., and the Cubs say they expect the game to start at 2:50.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:20.

The teams aren’t scheduled to play again at Wrigley Field this season so they could be especially patient today and tonight if more storms move through, and especially reluctant to postpone the game.

The teams split the first two games of the series, the Cubs winning 16-4 on Tuesday night, and the Diamondbacks winning 3-0 on Wednesday.