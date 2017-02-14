Cubs done with winter moves, stay flexible for deadline deals

MESA, Ariz. – Don’t count on any Dexter Fowler-like surprises in Cubs camp this spring.

But don’t be surprised to see another big move or two at the trade deadline, with the club keeping back as much or more payroll flexibility as they did last year — eventually allowing them to take on $4.7 million of Aroldis Chapman’s contract in that July 25 trade with the Yankees.

What you see in camp is what you get, say Cubs officials, who finished their offseason shopping the last two weeks with the signing of left-hander Brett Anderson and trades for righties Eddie Butler and Alec Mills.

That swelled their spring pitching roster to a whopping 40 arms in big-league camp.

“There were some relievers who became available on shorter deals late that we were interest in early on those types of deals,” team president Theo Epstein said. “But they weren’t ready to commit yet to the shorter deal. By the time it rolled around late in the offseason we’d kind of spent our money.

“We really want to be cognizant of leaving some flexibility for in-season moves, leaving a little cushion beneath the [luxury tax] threshold for us to be able to operate during the season. I feel like we successfully did that.

“Whether it was Travis [Wood, who signed a two-year deal with the Royals] or some of the other relievers late, we had some self-imposed limitations, just wanting to leave some cushion for in-season moves. I think we saw last offseason how important that can be.”