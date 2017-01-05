Cubs end April with ugly finish at Fenway — and in first place

BOSTON – After the shortest offseason in baseball, talk of World Series hangovers, an emotion-filled banner raising, multiple ring ceremonies and after spending all but 11 days of April on the road, the Cubs reached May a half-step behind Red Sox third baseman Marco Hernandez.

Actually, it was pitcher Koji Uehara who was beaten to the bag when he was late covering first in Sunday night’s eighth-inning, a play that started a sloppy, decisive four-run inning that sent the Cubs to a 6-2 loss at Fenway Park – their third loss in four games to finish April.

Depending on the Twitter rant you trusted more on Sunday night, the Cubs reached May as anything ranging from a mediocre to really bad team.

They also reached May in first place.

Cubs still looking for the right direction as the finish the first month of their championship defense.

They get to the second months without a player on the disabled list. And with Kyle Hendricks – last year’s major-league ERA leader – looking closer to his 2016 self after a six-inning no-decision.

“With everything that happened this month and being on the road a lot, I will take what we did right now and get on back home and try to build upon it,” manager Joe Maddon said of his 13-11 club. “There’s not a negative to be found for me.”

The Cubs aren’t exactly off to that 25-6 start that set last year’s tone and seems to be a benchmark for critics.

A starting rotation that returned almost intact lags behind last year’s pace. But the bullpen has surged since a stutter-step out of the gate – Sunday’s eighth inning snapping a 17-inning scoreless streak for the pen that started the day leading the National League in relief ERA.

They’ve given up 22 runs in the first inning the last 12 games – including two Sunday. But they’re scoring just over five runs a game – up slightly from last year.

If anything, Sunday’s game – in which a two-base passed ball in the seventh tied the game after the Cubs trailed throughout – summed up the kind of month it was.

Of the Cubs’ 11 losses, two were decided on walk-off plays. In seven of the nine others, the Cubs had the potential tying or winning run at the plate in the final inning.

Hendricks, who gave up only one hit after the first inning, called the first month of the Cubs’ title defense “a little weird.”

“We’re just trying to find our way a little bit,” said the right-hander, whose final start of 2016 was on Nov. 2 in Game 7 of the World Series. “Starting a new year, it was a quick turnaround for a lot of us. Everybody’s just trying to find their spot.

“That’s what the first month is usually for. We came out so hot out of the gates last year; that was just kind of a special phenomenon.”

Consider that in 2015, the Cubs got off to a more similar 12-8 start in April. That team won 97 games.

“Usually this is more what you kind of expect,” said Hendricks, whose velocity ticked up again for the second start in a row – making his changeup a consistent swing-and-miss pitch Sunday.

“Guys just finding their way into their roles, into the games,” he said. “But being able to still win games, though, is obviously a really good sign, because we’re not clicking on all cylinders. Once that all starts happening, and the weather starts warming up, getting to the middle of the year, I think everybody will start rolling.”

Hendricks kept the game close enough to allow the Cubs to tie on Kris Bryant’s second homer of the series in the fifth, and Jon Jay’s sprint home from second in the seventh on a wild pitch the catcher lost track of.

But after Uehara opened the eighth with the late arrival at first, the Sox eventually loaded the bases with none out. One scored on a wild pitch, another on an infield tapper and two more on Addison Russell’s throwing error.

“I’ll take a 5-4 road trip. I will,” Maddon said. “I’ll take a winning month, I will.”

He said he expects the surge to be just a matter of time.

“Who knows? We might have another 25-6 run in us,” he said.