Cubs eye growing role for young power reliever Edwards

MESA, Ariz. – For all the relievers the Cubs have in big-league camp, the most intriguing to watch might be Carl Edwards Jr., the second-year right-hander with a chance to play a growing role in the Cubs’ late-inning plans over the next season or two.

The skinny young pitcher with easy power was called up in June last season and earned increasing responsibility through the season, eventually making eight postseason appearances as one of manager Joe Maddon’s most trusted relievers.

“You saw last year what he’s capable of doing,” Maddon said. “I really anticipate a lot of the same and probably a little bit of an uptick there. So you want to make sure that this ability’s going to be there for several years to come.”

That means a “minor spike” in workload from Edwards’ 60 combined appearances (61 1/3 innings) between Class AAA and the majors. That work included a 3.75 ERA in 36 big-league appearances – with three-up, three-down saves in both games he was asked to close the ninth.

Carl Edwards Jr. celebrates the Cubs' Game 7 World Series victory in Cleveland.

He could wind up with a significant setup role this season, and possibly a closer job in the next year or two, assuming durability.

With 40 pitchers in camp, most of them relievers, “I would like to believe that we should not have to push him too hard,” Maddon said.

Thanks, Obama

First baseman Anthony Rizzo got the most out of his short off-season, including a recent surprise appearance on the red carpet at the Grammys with his girlfriend.

How’d he score the Grammys access?

“World Series champion,” he said, smiling, adding he’d always wanted to attend and took the opportunity this year to make the request.

But for all the perks and well-earned exhaling after the long-awaited title, he talked about winning this year in tones as serious and urgent as the last two years.

“I don’t want to get political,” Rizzo said. “But when we were at the White House [Jan. 16], there’s a little quote in the Oval Office [President Obama’s desk] that said, `Hard things are hard.’ There’s no shortcut.

“And that really stuck with me.”

Rizzo, by the way, wouldn’t venture a guess as to what quotes might be on President Trump’s desk.

Prime time

The Sunday night opener in St. Louis April 4 is to be broadcast on ESPN at 7:35, with second game of the season, two days later, on CSN+ at 7:15 p.m., according to the TV broadcast schedule released Thursday.

ESPN also is picking up the Cubs’ home opener, April 10, at 7:05 p.m. And ABC7 will broadcast the second home game, two days later, including the ring ceremony before the 7:05 p.m.

Notes: Friday is reporting day for the full squad, with first full-squad meeting, pre-stretch entertainment performance and workouts scheduled for Saturday – and with rain in the forecast. … Setup man Pedro Strop, who spent seven weeks on the disabled list late last season with knee and groin injuries, employed an offseason conditioning program designed in part to lose weight to take stress off the knee. He lost eight pounds. … Four Cubs prospects made Baseball America’s preseason top 100 list: Outfielder Eloy Jimenez (No. 14), infielder Ian Happ (63), outfielder Albert Almora Jr. (64) and right-hander Dylan Cease (97). All but Cease are in big-league camp. Shortstop Gleyber Torres, who was traded by the Cubs to the Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman deal last summer, is ranked fifth on the list. … Remember the “Grandpa Rossy” motorized scooter Rizzo and Kris Bryant gave retiring veteran David Ross last year? Ross gave it to his grandmother in Florida. “I believe she’s driving it all over the panhandle,” Maddon said. “So if you see a `Grandpa Rossy’ driven by Grandma Rossy, you know that it’s his grandma.”