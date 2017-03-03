Cubs eye team home-run record: ‘I think for sure we can do it’

MESA, Ariz. — Over the spring and summer of 2004, Saddam Hussein went on trial for crimes against humanity, former President Ronald Reagan shuffled off this mortal coil, Michael Phelps won his first eight Olympic medals in Athens and the Boston Red Sox steamrolled toward their first World Series title in 86 years.

Let’s see, what else?

Ah, yes: The Cubs slugged a franchise-record 235 home runs.

Also, baseball players may or may not have been taking their eggs with generous sides of bacon and performance-enhancing drugs at the time, but what does that have to do with this story? Probably nothing.

Four players on that ’04 Cubs team — Moises Alou (39), Aramis Ramirez (36), Sammy Sosa (35) and Derrick Lee (32) — combined for 142 homers, a prodigious number to be sure. Not even in any of Sosa’s three seasons of 60-plus-homers had the Cubs’ top four sluggers been so productive collectively.

It’s no wonder the record still stands.

But that 2004 team was otherwise an abject disappointment, melting down late to miss the playoffs before Sosa kissed his Cubs career goodbye by, unforgivably, ditching Wrigley Field during the season finale.

Who among us wouldn’t prefer a Cubs season such as, oh, I don’t know, 2016? Sure, only 199 balls left the yard — the top four of Kris Bryant (39), Anthony Rizzo (32), Addison Russell (21) and Ben Zobrist (18) accounting for 110 of them — but the team actually was pretty good.

The World Series champion Cubs proved there’s more than one way to skin a cat. They won because of big bats, big arms, brilliant gloves, aggressive thinking. They won every which way, and then some.

Yet the 2017 Cubs believe they can be even better, and one way that might show up is via the long ball. More to the point, via an assault on that club home-run record.

Some of these guys aren’t the least bit shy talking about it.

“I think it’s very much possible,” Bryant said. “It would be cool to see. And I think that’s kind of where the game is going; people are looking more at hitting the ball in the air and just trying to drive it, do more damage. The more I think about it, yeah, I definitely think it’s a possibility.”

The more Bryant and everyone else lays eyes on Kyle Schwarber, the more it just plain has to seem doable. Schwarber’s contribution to last season’s long-ball cause: a sad, lonely zero. That tends to happen to a guy who misses essentially the whole season with a wrecked knee.

If Schwarber can return to his folk-hero ways of 2015, how many might he put over the fence? Thirty? Fifty? OK, let’s go with 30. He’ll certainly get his chances with manager Joe Maddon planning to bat him in the leadoff spot.

But it goes way beyond one guy. Together, with more playing time, are Javy Baez and Willson Contreras capable of eclipsing the 26 they combined for a season ago? Of course they are. Better question: Are they capable of doubling it?

“I hope so, man,” Baez said. “If we’re all healthy, we’re all going for it. Obviously, we’re just trying to win and, in any way, be in the playoffs again. But yeah, yeah for sure, I think we can do it.”

Rizzo pumped the brakes when asked how many homers the team can hit, calling the very subject “not smart.” It’s about productive at-bats, he advised, and nobody’s arguing with him. Working counts, hitting behind runners, two-out RBI — that’s the stuff of offensive success.

On the other hand: “I hope we’re all hitting 50-plus home runs a year,” Rizzo allowed. “But we’ll see how it plays out.”

And we’ll see how it blows out. The wind, that is.

The Cubs lineup is packed with young hitters who project to get not only better, but also stronger. For that reason alone, 235 might not have much of a chance to stand. But then there’s also this:

“Check out the Farmer’s Almanac,” Maddon said. “Seriously. Wind direction might play into that, too. I thought last year the wind was blowing in a lot. I thought even last year those numbers would’ve been higher — I mean, significantly higher.

“If there’s any kind of break in the weather, where the weather’s neutral more or the wind is more neutral, that in and of itself is going to permit more home runs.”

Hot air from Maddon? Never.

Hot air from Mother Nature? It could send balls flying out of Wrigley like never before.

