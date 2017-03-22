Cubs fall 5-2 to Reds when rainfall halts game in fifth

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – A five-run fourth inning put the Reds ahead, and rain in the bottom of the fifth put an end to Cincinnati’s 5-2, rain-shortened victory over the Cubs at Goodyear Stadium on Wednesday night.

Cubs’ left-hander Rob Zastryzny pitched well in relief of Ryan Williams, who gave up all five runs – two on an Adam Duvall homer to right-center and two more on Hernan Iribarren’s double to center.

Former Cub Scott Feldman pitched five innings to earn the victory.

Schwarber big and small

Kyle Schwarber

Cubs leadoff man Kyle Schwarber led off the game against the Reds with a bunt single against Feldman. And then in the fifth, his one-out, two-run homer off him to cut into the Reds’ 5-0 lead.

It was his third homer of the spring.

Lester sharp

Jon Lester got six innings of work Wednesday on the other side of camp against Oakland Athletics minor leaguers, looking a little sharper than his previous outing.

“It was a lot better,” he said. “I talked about getting my heater back as far as the angle and location. Today was just better all the way around. Better consistency with everything.”

He threw 86 pitches and has one start left before opening the season April 2 in St. Louis.

Contreras flow

Lester’s new catcher, Willson Contreras, showed quickly during the minor league game why Lester and the Cubs believe the running game against the yips-prone pitcher won’t be a problem this year.

After the game’s first hitter reached on a single, Contreras threw him out trying to steal second.

More than that, Lester said the two have grown together this spring. “I don’t want to say it’s better because it’s been good with him since Day 1,” Lester said. “But we’re kind of starting to work together really well. You can see he’s getting in the flow and I’m getting in the flow.”

Contreras, by the way, also homered in the game.

On deck

Cubs at Diamondbacks, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Jake Arrieta vs. Zack Greinke.