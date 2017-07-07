Cubs finalize deals with Lange, Estrada and Velazquez

LSU pitcher Alex Lange delivers a pitch during the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon. | Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Cubs finalized deals with right-handers Alex Lange and Jeremiah Estrada and outfielder Nelson Velazquez on Friday.

Lange, who was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft last month, signed a deal for $1.925 million. The details of Estrada and Valezquez’s contracts have not been officially announced.

The freshly inked contracts come right before Friday’s signing deadline.

There was a delay in Lange’s negotiations after he reportedly had an issue with a physical administered by the Cubs Monday.

If he didn’t sign with the Cubs, Lange was expected to return to LSU for his senior season. Lange helped the Tigers earn two College World Series berths. He finished this season with 150 strikeouts and 28 walks over 124 innings in 19 starts, and also recorded a 2.97 ERA.

Estrada was committed to UCLA, but he’s putting his college career to rest before it even started to begin work on his Major League dream. During his senior year at Palm Desert High School in California, Estrada had a 0.94 ERA over the past three season, recording 26 wins and 292 strikeouts in 215 innings. The three-time varsity ace was also an offensive force for his team. He batted .370 with 26 RBI and five home runs.

Valezquez was picked in the fifth round by the Cubs. Velazquez started his high school career at Lake Worth, Florida, before he was declared ineligible and moved to Puerto Rico to continue to play baseball, according to Baseball America. He’s received high grades from scouts for his speed and arm.

