Cubs fire back in response to Wrigley Field safety demands

Chicago Cubs fans enter Wrigley Field before the Opening Day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Monday, April 10, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Cubs are accusing City Hall of demanding security improvements around Wrigley Field in a “calculated” public relations campaign designed to “distract attention from the city’s lack of resources and the decision not to close the public streets” around the stadium.

“While we understand the city’s challenges, we are better off working together on solutions than creating fake news and false impressions about Wrigley Field security,” Cubs President of Business Operations President Crane Kenney wrote in a June 13 letter to City Hall, released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Kenney noted that, in the last month alone, vehicles have been used to execute terrorist attacks in Times Square and on the London Bridge. He also cited the terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at a stadium in Manchester, England.

“We ask again, what short of an event in Chicago do we have to witness before the city will take proactive measures?” Kenney wrote.

Kenney wrote that the city of Boston has closed the streets around Fenway Park. In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has repeatedly refused the Cubs’ request to close Addison and Clark on game days for fear of exacerbating congestion and alienating residents.

“We understand this will have an impact on the traffic in the neighborhood, but believe we have to put aside the public posturing and politicizing and make hard decisions if we, like Boston, are to protect the safety and security of Cubs fans, the residents and businesses in the neighborhood around historic Wrigley Field,” he wrote. “While adding bollards is one part of the enhancement process, certain vulnerabilities can only be addressed by closing the streets.”

Earlier this month, Emanuel demanded that a team spending millions building new clubs for high-rolling season ticket holders invest in security around Wrigley.

The mayor made six security demands of the Cubs and summoned team officials to a meeting to discuss the improvements.

Kenney’s letter includes a point-by-point rebuttal of those demands. He argued that:

• Public improvements to Addison Street require state authorization because it’s a “state road” and the request is still wending its way through the “bureaucracy.”

• The plaza known as “The Park at Wrigley” already has a “comprehensive security and crowd control plan in place” and that the city approved it before the plaza was opened.

• The Cubs plan to donate $1 million to add 30 more security cameras around Wrigley and tie those cameras into the city’s vast network of public and private surveillance cameras, monitored by the 911 center, has been “met with obstacles and bureaucracy on a regular basis.” It took six seeks, just to get “confirmation of the agreed-upon camera locations,” he said.

• The opening of a new multimillion-dollar Joint Operations Center at Wrigley with “dedicated locations” for Office of Emergency Management and Chicago Police personnel “unequivocally illustrates our investments in Wrigley Field prioritize security while we also invest in the fan and player experience despite your insinuations otherwise.”

• The Cubs repeatedly requested that off-duty officers moonlighting as security at the stadium and outdoor plaza be allowed to wear Chicago Police uniforms or an insignia identifying them as police officers, but the city has “denied those requests.”

• Bicycle racks installed at the city’s request “along the full length of Clark Street prevents the safe exiting of the park in the event of an emergency” and should be removed “in the interest of safety.”

In a response dated Wednesday, Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, took exception to Kenney’s suggestion that the city was guilty of “falsehoods” or that the security demands were a “public relations tactic.”

But she wrote, “We are optimistic that we are moving forward to resolve a majority of the matters in the next few weeks.” That includes installing security bollards along Addison.

She promised to “continue the dialogue” on street closings and offered to “purchase barriers” for some of the streets around Wrigley.