Cubs get ‘one-time exception’ for one more night game this season

The Chicago Cubs stand along the third base line during the national anthem before the their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in April. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Cubs will be allowed to play one more night game — next Friday night — under a surprise compromise aimed at assisting the team in its quest to repeat as World Series champs.

The “one-time exception” to the ban on Friday night games at Wrigley will take place on Sept. 8 after the team completes a four-game series in Pittsburgh with another night game against the Pirates.

Local Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) said he and Mayor Rahm Emanuel agreed to waive the ban on Friday night games to help the Cubs in their stretch-run to the playoffs.

“It’s a compromise. It’s a favor. Coach Madden has his philosophy. I don’t plan to have it a regular occurrence. But, it’s something that we’re all trying to work toward to make sure the team gets the proper rest,” Tunney said Thursday.

“In life, we try to help each other. But, I don’t want it to be a regular occurrence because there’s a number of businesses where Friday and Saturday nights are very, very important and they’re non-Cub-related. Theater, fine-dining restaurants that don’t do well when there’s a Cub night game. And Friday and Saturday in many of our businesses are make-it-or-break-it days for their business to stay in business.”

Tunney was adamant that the game against the Brewers will not set a precedent and will be the only Friday night game until the playoffs.

The ordinance will be introduced directly into committee on Tuesday and approved by the full Council on Wednesday.

“We all entered into agreements. The Cubs have accepted the limitations with night activities,” Tunney said.

“It is definitely a quality-of-life issue for our residents and businesses. I have to manage this situation. We’ve done that being very generous to the Cubs. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a one-time only exception on the Friday night play, unless it’s play-offs, which does not include that prohibition.”

Last month, Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney opened a new front in his ongoing battle against City Hall during a radio interview that preceded the opening game of the Crosstown Showdown against the White Sox.

It happened when the Cubs exec was asked why the first two games between the Cubs and Sox at Wrigley Field were day games.

“The answer is the same answer it’s been since I’ve been here, which is we don’t have enough night games,” he told WSCR-AM (670).

Kenney complained then that the Cubs are “one of the few teams that not only has to beat everyone in our division, we also have to beat the city that we play in to try and win games.”

He added that other owners “look at Chicago and say they just can’t understand it. … At some point we’d love to not be handicapped, as no other team in baseball is, by the number of night games you play.”

A few days later, Emanuel flatly rejected the request by his longtime Cubs nemesis.

The mayor said the Cubs made the choice to trade night games for concerts at Wrigley Field because they don’t have to share the take with other teams — and now, they must “live with the consequences.”

“They could do more night games, but they didn’t want to do it. The reason they don’t want to do it — Crane Kenney himself said — [was] because they could make more money in the same way they decided to spend more money on skyboxes rather than on security and then ask the taxpayers to pay for that choice,” the mayor said then.

“No. You make those choices. You live with the consequences of the choices. That’s how this works.”

But, that was before Cubs manager Joe Madden made the case for the player fatigue caused by day games at Wrigley Field on the day after the team plays a night game on the road and flies home to Chicago.

Four years ago, the Cubs got the go-ahead Tuesday to play up to 46 night games per season and stage four concerts under a deal that pleased neither side.

The Cubs complained about four last-minute tweaks that failed to appease Lake View residents.

They required the Cubs to foot the bill for security and sanitation costs tied to more than 40 night games per season and forfeit a night game after any season that includes more than four “non-baseball events,” including concerts or college football games.

The team was also unhappy with Emanuel’s decision to cap the number of Saturday night games at two per season and give the city “unprecedented” control over when rained-out games are rescheduled.

The Cubs weren’t the only ones who walked away unhappy. So were Lake View residents, who raised many of the same arguments that peppered the epic battle over installation of lights at Wrigley.

They argued that allowing the Cubs to stage up to 56 “night events” at Wrigley “places too much of a burden” on congested Lake View and “materially decreases the quality of life” for area residents.