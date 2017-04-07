Cubs get Jason Heyward back from DL, still waiting for winning streak

Seeking a sense of normalcy, if not a few more victories, in the week leading up to the All-Star break, the Cubs activated Jason Heyward from the disabled list Tuesday and for the first time since June 12 had both veterans Heyward and Ben Zobrist back in the lineup.

Zobrist (wrist) was activated from the DL over the weekend in Cincinnati.

“Our defense should be in pretty good shape with Jason back in right field. I like that a lot,” manager Joe Maddon said of the efforts to get right and finish the pre-break schedule strong.

“It’s just about us playing our game,” said Maddon, whose team fell back under .500 with Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Rays, with five to play before next week’s break. “Of course, you want to win games, and, of course, you’d like to finish strongly before the end of the first half. But more than anything I just want several one-game winning streaks. And how do you do that? By playing the game properly.”

Jason Heyward drives in the Cubs' first run of the game Tuesday in his return from the DL.

Heyward had been sidelined since suffering a bad cut on the heel of his throwing hand June 18 while making a sliding attempt at a foul pop on the warning track in Pittsburgh.

He drove in the Cubs’ first run Tuesday with a one-out single in the second and walked in the sixth.

“I feel good. I don’t have anything that’s bothering me with it,” said Heyward, who went 3-for-4 with a walk in two minor-league rehab games with Class A South Bend in recent days. “It’s not looking normal, but it’s all good.”

Hendricks on horizon

Starter Kyle Hendricks threw from a mound Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL June 5 because of tendinitis in his hand and fared well.

Last year’s major-league ERA champ threw 25 pitches and expects to throw another bullpen later in the week, at which point the club could be ready to plan a minor-league rehab assignment.

Flurry of moves

The Heyward activation was one of four roster moves Tuesday, including swapping right-handed reliever Felix Pena (optioned to AAA) for lefty Jack Leathersich – who returned to the majors for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery two years ago this month.

Leathersich, 26, made his debut with the Mets that season, and the Cubs claimed him off waivers that winter while he was still recovering.

The Cubs see a greater need for the extra lefty based on the Rays’ roster of hitters, along with “some pertinent lefties” in the Brewers’ and Pirates’ lineups leading into the break.

The other move the Cubs made: Infielder Jeimer Candelario was optioned back to Iowa to make room for Heyward.

Notes: The announced attendance of 42,046 marked the first regular-season crowd of at least 42,000 at Wrigley Field since July 13, 2013, against the Cardinals. … Maddon when informed Tuesday the Rays had removed all images and references to him from his old home park of Tropicana Field: “I don’t blame them. When you have new people in place, that’s who you put up on the walls. … Personally, I prefer when my picture is not displayed somewhere, especially in post offices.”