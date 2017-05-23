Cubs-Giants delayed by rain at Wrigley Field

That Jon Lester-Johnny Cueto pitching matchup the Giants desperately wanted to see in Game 5 last October — and that the Cubs’ were ecstatic to avert in the first round of the playoffs?

They had to wait seven months for that matchup, Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

And then the rains came. And the wait continued.

The second game of a scheduled four-game series this week was in what figured to be a lengthy rain delay as 6:05 p.m. game time approached.

The Giants aren’t scheduled to visit Wrigley Field again this season. The forecast looks ominous through Wednesday. So the Cubs plan to wait for any plausible window to play the game and avoid being forced to burn an off day this summer to accommodate a one-game trip for the Giants.