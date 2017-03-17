Cubs give Kyle Schwarber rare start in right field vs. Sox

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs already have Pittsburgh in mind, and it’s only St. Patrick’s Day.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who doubles as the Cubs’ third catcher, starts in right field Friday against the White Sox.

“Just a different look,” said bench coach Davey Martinez, who pens Joe Maddon’s spring lineup. “When we go to Pittsburgh he might have to play right. This gives him a little of that look.”

In the 2015 wild-card playoff game in Pittsburgh, Schwarber played right field, which at PNC Park is more forgiving than the more spacious left field.

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs warms up before Game Three of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Also Friday, pitching prospect Duane Underwood makes his spring debut in a start against the Sox in Glendale.

On the minor-league side of camp in Mesa, Jake Arrieta will make his scheduled start in a minor-league game.

Grudge match lineup vs. White Sox (2:05 p.m. CT):

RF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

CF Jason Heyward

C Willson Contreras

DH Tommy La Stella

(RHP Duane Underwood)