Cubs give Kyle Schwarber rare start in right field vs. Sox
MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs already have Pittsburgh in mind, and it’s only St. Patrick’s Day.
Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who doubles as the Cubs’ third catcher, starts in right field Friday against the White Sox.
“Just a different look,” said bench coach Davey Martinez, who pens Joe Maddon’s spring lineup. “When we go to Pittsburgh he might have to play right. This gives him a little of that look.”
In the 2015 wild-card playoff game in Pittsburgh, Schwarber played right field, which at PNC Park is more forgiving than the more spacious left field.
Also Friday, pitching prospect Duane Underwood makes his spring debut in a start against the Sox in Glendale.
On the minor-league side of camp in Mesa, Jake Arrieta will make his scheduled start in a minor-league game.
Grudge match lineup vs. White Sox (2:05 p.m. CT):
RF Kyle Schwarber
3B Kris Bryant
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Addison Russell
CF Jason Heyward
C Willson Contreras
DH Tommy La Stella
(RHP Duane Underwood)