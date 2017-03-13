Cubs’ Ian Happ — 3-for-3 with a homer — just can’t stop hitting

PEORIA, Ariz. — You will not get Ian Happ out. No one can. The switch-hitting prospect went 3-for-3 in the Cubs’ 3-1 victory over the Padres with a majestic home run to center field, otherwise known as just another day at the office. The 22-year-old is now 14-for-30 (.467) with an OPS of 1.351. Small sample size, sure, but this kid has big talent.

“I’m feeling really good at the plate,” he said. “Just trying to enjoy my time and learn as much as I can.”

THAT’S GONNA LEAVE A MARK

It was a scary moment as Jake Buchanan was hit by a line drive, but word from the Cubs is that he’s essentially OK. Buchanan was hit in his upper right (throwing) arm — just a bruise, fortunately.

The Ian Happ Show continued Monday, with three more hits, including a home run, from the Cubs prospect. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

NICE SPRING MOMENT

As he was walking off the field after his three innings of work, starter John Lackey popped over to the Padres dugout and shared a hug with former teammate Jered Weaver. They had some good years together in the Angels’ rotation.

D-PEAT UPDATE

The Cubs’ always-on defense showed up in the early going when catcher Willson Contreras easily gunned down a would-be base stealer at third. The next batter doubled, but newcomer Jon Jay made a fine play in left to field the ball, spin and seemingly nail the runner at second. Happ missed the tag, though (must be why he’s still a minor leaguer).

ON DECK

Brewers at Cubs, Mesa, 3:05 p.m., cubs.com, Zach Davies vs. Brett Anderson.

