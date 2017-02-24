Cubs ink reliever Strop to $11.85 million extension through 2018

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs finally got a contract extension done with that pitcher they got in the 2013 trade with the Orioles – albeit, the other pitcher in the deal.

Setup man Pedro Strop, acquired along with Jake Arrieta in one of the landmark deals of the Cubs’ rebuild, signed a two-year, $11.85-million extension with a club option for 2019, the club announced Friday.

“Pedro’s been a rock for us down there,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “You look at the numbers he’s put up over the last three years, he’s been one of the best setup guys in the game.”

Strop, 31, had already settled on a one-year deal to beat the arbitration deadline. He and the Cubs added to that $5.5 million season with a $5.85 million salary in 2018 and $6.25 million option for 2019 (with a $500,000 buyout).

“I’m really glad they made this happen,” said Strop, who had a 2.85 ERA last year despite being hampered late in the season by knee and groin injuries. “I love this team and the fans, and I love the city of Chicago.”

The hard-throwing Strop – a clubhouse favorite and leader – said he feels confident he is capable of closing games and that he might have been able to land a deal in free agency next winter to give him that opportunity.

But, he said, “I like to win better than roles.”

The signing softens what could be a big free agency blow to the Cubs’ bullpen next winter, with closer Wade Davis and veteran Koji Uehara under contract only through this year.

“We don’t want to be in a position of always having to rebuild a bullpen,” Hoyer said. “Of course, pitching is a big part of why we wanted to bring him back. But also who he is. He’s been terrific in the clubhouse for us. He’s terrific in the bullpen. He’s the kind of guy you want to keep around.”