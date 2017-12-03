Cubs’ Jake Arrieta works around ‘feel’ issues, strikes out five

MESA, Ariz. — There was a two-batter sequence in the third inning of the Cubs’ 9-8 loss to the Padres when starting pitcher Jake Arrieta “felt left-handed,” as he put it. What gives? He was kidding, of course, but Arrieta said he “lost feel” on the mound as he issued consecutive walks on a total of nine pitches.

Other than that, no worries — he struck out five and had his fastball-changeup combo going, setting a couple of batters down on wicked changeups.

“It’s a good sign for a second outing,” he said. “I’ll take it.”

THE SCHWARBER SHOW

It was a fine afternoon for Kyle Schwarber, who batted leadoff and made a glove-side catch running back on the warning track in left. Schwarber walked leading off the game and had two hits, including a massive shot high off Hohokam Stadium’s Green Monster-style wall in center that rises above the 410-foot sign. It went for a triple but, just about anywhere else, would’ve been at least a 440-foot homer.

OK? YEAH, OK

Kris Bryant hopped away from home plate after appearing to foul a ball off his foot. Two pitches later, he skied a home run out to right-center. Guess he’s fine.

RIZZO — WHOA

Anthony Rizzo fouled one back and right into a large press box window, spider-webbing it directly above the head of a media member who would’ve been showered most unpleasantly. Fortunately, the window held its shape.

Press box window at Hohokam in Mesa spider-webbed by Anthony Rizzo foul ball. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/OGRmSCexHo — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) March 12, 2017

ON DECK

