Cubs put Jason Heyward (finger) on DL, send Matt Szczur to Padres

DENVER – Cubs right-fielder Jason Heyward, who jammed his right hand on a diving catch Friday, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday for a sprained finger on the hand.

Heyward hasn’t played since the injury, and the move is retroactive to May 6, making him eligible to return May 16, when the Cubs open their next homestand with a game against the Reds.

Right-hander Dylan Floro was promoted from Class AAA Iowa to join the Cubs overworked bullpen in time for Monday’s series opener in Colorado.

That gives the Cubs a nine-man bullpen for the Rockies series.

Jason Heyward's sprained finger put him on the DL for the first time since signing with the Cubs before last season.

The start of the game Monday against the Rockies was delayed by rain and hail.

Szczur traded

Outfielder Matt Szczur was traded Monday to the Padres for minor-league pitcher Justin Hancock.

Szczur, who had played all three outfield spots for the Cubs, was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for left-hander Rob Zastryzny to be promoted from Iowa to help the depleted pen.

Hancock, 26, who spent his first six professional seasons as a starter, was 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances this year for San Diego’s Class AA affiliate (with 11 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 innings).

The Cubs have assigned him to AA Tennessee.