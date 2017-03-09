Cubs’ Javy Baez leaves game after collision on head-first slide

Cubs infielder Javy Baez left Sunday’s game against the Braves after he collided with Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies while sliding head-first into the bag at second.

With Ian Happ at the plate, Baez broke for second as pitcher Max Fried delivered a pickoff throw to first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman threw a strike to Albies, who tagged Baez just before the ever-aggressive base runner smashed the right side of his face into Albies’ left knee. Baez had his head down on the field for close to half a minute before he rose to his feet, assisted by a Cubs trainer, and stayed in the game.

In the top of the third, Baez motioned to the Cubs dugout and appeared to take himself out of the game. He was replaced at shortstop by Mike Freeman, a September call-up from Class AAA Iowa who made his Cubs debut under planned circumstances. Freeman retired Albies on a routine grounder to short to end the top of the third.

Cubs star Javier Baez left Sunday's game in the second inning after his face collided with Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies' knee.

