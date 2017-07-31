Maddon hits the links and is pleased with roster after trade deadline

Joe Maddon admires his drive on the first hole at his second annual "Try Not to Suck" celebrity golf tournament. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

Cubs manager Joe Maddon had no worries on the golf course Monday.

With the last two voids in his roster filled and his team going 13-3 since the All-Star break, Maddon participated in the second annual “Try Not to Suck Celebrity Golf Classic” at Bryn Mawr Country Club in Lincolnwood.

Maddon said that shortly after general manager Theo Epstein texted him about an impending trade, news broke that the Cubs had finalized a deal with the Tigers. The Cubs acquired left-handed closer Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in exchange for switch-hitting infielder Jeimer Candelario and Class-A shortstop Isaac Paredes.

Maddon said he was pleased with the trade.

“I’ve seen Wilson pitch in the past in the American League and I’ve always liked his stuff, how could you not? And [Avila], he’s a wonderful catcher. He’s always been good. He’s a very good clutch hitter,” Maddon said. “Both of them add a lot of veteran presence to our already existing good group. So, this time of year when you add people like that and the players in the clubhouse know that it’s going to make you better, it makes the vibe even greater there.”

Left-hander Mike Montgomery, who was traded to the Cubs midseason last year, said the team has refocused for the second half of the season.

“We’ve really turned things around,” said Montgomery, who was the only current Cubs player at the golf tournament. “It’s a different vibe in there. I think that translates to wins and we’re excited … Everyone in the clubhouse knows that we’re fighting for a World Series again. And I think the first half didn’t go great, but the second half, everyone kind of has that mentality that we’re going for it.”

But the focus of Monday’s event wasn’t baseball, it was about raising money for Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation and his Hazleton Integration Project, which emphasizes cultural inclusion in Maddon’s hometown of Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

“It’s in my hometown of Pennsylvania right now. However, the overarching plan is to make it statewide and then a national model,” Maddon said. “It’s prominant within our country right now and it’s necessary. It’s primarily about getting kids involved, bringing kids together and then hopefully the grownups will act like grownups.”

This year, the celebrity golf tournament raised $300,000, which is $50,000 more than last year’s event, according to Respect 90 Executive Director Rick Vaughn.

Maddon, who said he went to TopGolf once in Arizona, sported his white and green Vans for his second golf outing this season.

#Cubs Joe Maddon takes his first swing of the day: says he's done "I'm not going to do any better than that." pic.twitter.com/8V4pWSLH6I — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 31, 2017

Comedian Tom Dreesen the tournament’s “headliner,” according to Maddon.

Dreesen witnessed racial division first-hand growing up in Harvey, Illinois, and set precedent with Tim Reid as the first black-white comedy duo. Dreesen said he’s seen progress made, and believes sports were instrumental in mending those relationships.

“Young kids today, see those players playing together for one common purpose, which is to win,” Dreesan said. “Sports have a lot to do with America and helping bring us together.”

The money raised from last year’s tournament was put toward a playground that was opened this spring and was featured on NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly two weeks ago.

