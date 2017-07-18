Cubs try to overcome streak-buster John Lackey

John Lackey has given up 24 home runs this season, the second most in MLB. (Getty Images)

During the run to their first World Series title in 108 years, the Cubs were quite streaky — mostly punctuated by that big blue W. The Cubs had 10 streaks of four-or-more victories during their 103-win season.

Going into the All-Star break this season, the up-and-down Cubs had only two such streaks. Both times, those streaks were halted with John Lackey on the mound.

With the Cubs looking like they’re on a roll after the All-Star break, having won four in a row, Lackey will try to keep it going against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Not everyone has confidence he’ll get it done.

Three consecutive pretty dominating starts from Cubs pitchers. Hope you enjoyed it… pic.twitter.com/NfuiPK8aL4 — Ben Finfer (@BenFinfer) July 18, 2017

At 5-9 with a 5.20 ERA, Lackey is in danger of losing his starting role. Far different from last season when the veteran pitched solidly (3.35 ERA, 2.5 WAR) in his 29 starts.

In fairness, Lackey was responsible for ending just one of the Cubs’ 10 streaks in 2016.