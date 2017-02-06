Cubs jumble lineup, snap losing streak by beating Cardinals

Maybe it was fitting that Dexter Fowler’s return to Wrigley Field came on Friday.

Looking to jumpstart the offense, manager Joe Maddon once again jumbled a Cubs lineup that’s missed Fowler’s steadying presence at the top. Ian Happ led off, Ben Zobrist hit fourth behind Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber was bumped to seventh for just the second time in his career.

“I thought Zobrist really is what Rizzo needs behind him and then Schwarber, with all the different work he’s been doing, I thought it would be good to get him possibly one less at-bat per game,” Maddon said.

Happ represents the sixth leadoff man of the season for the Cubs, who beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Jason Heyward’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly off Trevor Rosenthal brought in Rizzo to put the Cubs in front.

Kris Bryant rounds the bases after his third-inning home run. | AP

Fowler, who received his World Series ring before the game, led off the first with a homer off John Lackey. St. Louis doubled its lead in the second on a Magneuris Sierra single before Kris Bryant homered in the third off Lance Lynn to cut the Cubs’ deficit to 2-1.

The Cubs tied the game in the sixth. After Lynn walked Rizzo and Zobrist, he was replaced by Tyler Lyons to face Jason Heyward. Heyward hit a towering fly to the wall in right that was misjudged by Stephen Piscotty, who allowed it to drop. Rizzo scored and Zobrist ended up at third after hesitating between first and second. Miguel Montero was intentionally walked and with the left-handed Lyons in, Schwarber was replaced by Albert Almora.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny countered by bringing in right-hander Matt Bowman to face Almora, who was then pinch-hit for by Jon Jay. But Jay, a former Cardinal, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and keep the game tied and continue the Cubs’ woes in key situations.

Entering play Friday, the Cubs had scored just nine runs in their last six games, and were coming off a month where they hit .216 as a team. Overall, the Cubs were hitting .209 with runners in scoring position, good for last in the National League.

Last season, Fowler led off 119 times and gave the Cubs lineup stability at the top of the order. That predictability has been absent so far this season, and it Maddon conceded it could be for a while.

“It’s always nice to have (a set leadoff man). I mean, I’m not going to deny that,” Maddon said. “It’s always nice to have a closer. It’s nice to have that table-setter but we’ll work through all of that. I’m not hyper-concerned about it but it’d be nice to settle in.”

With Fowler, that wasn’t a concern. But he doesn’t expect the Cubs to struggle forever.

“Yeah, but every team goes through a rut. That’s why you play 162 games,” Fowler said. “I’m sure they’ll snap out of it sometime.”

Schwarber’s rut has gotten the most attention. He was supposed to be the leadoff man this year but struggled in the role and has struggled since being removed. On Friday, he went 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts and his batting average dropped to .163 before he was replaced.

“He’s going through a moment right now. More than anything, what’s impacted is your confidence. You haven’t forgotten how to hit. You don’t have to make a lot of physical adjustments but when you’re going poorly then you start doubting yourself, and that’s just human nature. We all do that,” Maddon said. “The players’ perspective from me and the coaches is that they have to feel we have maintained our confidence in them, otherwise where are they going to find it from?”

Lackey pitched seven innings and allowed two runs and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Lynn went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and two hits while striking out six and walking four.

In the eighth, Carl Edwards Jr. walked three men and was replaced with two outs and the bases loaded by Pedro Strop. Strop struck out Yadier Molina to end the threat.

