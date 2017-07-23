Cubs keep rolling behind blast by Contreras

Willson Contreras celebrates as he rounds the bases Sunday night against the Cardinals. Contreras slammed his 15th home run of the season to give the Cubs the lead in the sixth.

Jose Quintana will be the first to admit that he was not perfect in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs.

But the southpaw battled back from a bumpy beginning to salvage a quality start. And thanks to several terrific defensive plays and well-timed hits, the Cubs rallied for a 5-3 win over the Cardinals that pulled them into a virtual tie with the Brewers for first place.

Kyle Schwarber evened the score with a signature blast to right field in the fourth, and Willson Contreras punctuated the comeback with a go-ahead, two-run shot into the left-field bleachers in the sixth. The Cubs improved to 8-1 since the All-Star break.

In his second start since joining the Cubs, Quintana surrendered two home runs in his first four innings. He settled down to finish with three runs allowed in six innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Schwarber showed more promise since returning from Class AAA Iowa this month. His towering drive to right field marked his 15th home run of the season and gave him hits in seven of his last 10 games.

Contreras matched Schwarber with his 15th home run of the year and his second in the past three games. He leads all catchers with 10 long balls since June 19.

A loss by the reeling Brewers allowed the Cubs to pull into a virtual tie in the NL Central. The Brewers (53-48) have played four more games than the Cubs (51-46).

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said anyone who claimed not to be scoreboard watching was “in denial.”

“I look at the scoreboard all the time,” Maddon said. “I mean, electronic scoreboards are right in your face all the time. I scoreboard-watch pretty much all year. I don’t go crazy about it, it’s just interesting.”

However, Maddon keeps his frequent glances in context.

“At the end of the day, you can scoreboard-watch as much as you want,” he said. “But it’s about you and how your group does.”

Defensive gems

Jason Heyward robbed Tommy Pham of extra bases when he made a leaping catch in deep right field in the first inning. Pham jumped in disbelief before retreating to the visitors’ dugout.

Addison Russell provided another first-inning highlight with a pinpoint throw to nab Matt Carpenter at home plate. Russell quickly saluted Schwarber, who had fired a strike to Russell as the cutoff man.

Contreras threw out Yadier Molina in the Cardinals’ only stolen base attempt.

Switching it up

During an early round of batting practice, Anthony Rizzo decided to try a few right-handed swings.

The natural left-hander promptly launched a ball into the first few rows of the left-center field bleachers.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Maddon said. “All of these guys are such good athletes. I’m sure Javy (Baez) could do it left-handed, if you watched Javy out there.”

News and notes

Former Bears coach and current Illinois coach Lovie Smith helped deliver the lineup card to home plate. … Ex-Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell threw out the ceremonial first pitch.