Cubs’ Kris Bryant brings the heat from Arizona desert to Wrigley

It turns out that Kris Bryant, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, is pretty good with a baseball bat in his hands.

Who knew?

Bryant rolled into Monday’s meeting with the Reds, the opener of a four-game series and a seven-game homestand, after an off-the-charts weekend in Arizona. Over three games against the Diamondbacks, the third baseman reached base 13 times in 15 plate appearances and had back-to-back-to-back three-hit outings.

What happened Monday? More of the same. Bryant ripped a double off the left-field wall in his first at-bat, homered to left in his third and walked in his fourth. He was trying to become the first Cubs player since Larry Bowa in 1982 to string together four consecutive three-hit games.

Kris Bryant watches his fourth-inning long ball leave the yard Monday at Wrigley Field. (David Banks/Getty Images)

“He’s just looking more like KB,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s the best way to describe it.”

There’s a bit more to it than that, of course. Bryant is lifting the ball again — a sight for sore eyes for Cubs fans — after struggling in that department for weeks as he dealt with soreness in his hand. When the angle of Bryant’s swing is locked in, big things tend to happen.

Think the Cubs, embroiled in a tight division race, could use a hot finish from their best player? No need to answer that one.

The blame game

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer didn’t quite take the bait when asked about the performance this season of Maddon.

“From top to bottom, obviously we haven’t had the same type of year as last year or even the year before,” he said. “I think that assessment is on everybody. I wouldn’t single anything out about Joe that he hasn’t done.”

Hoyer included himself and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein in his criticism of a team that, four and a half months into the season, has yet to to find its mojo.

“We haven’t played as well, we haven’t been as sharp, and that’s something we have to find,” he said. “But the good thing is we still have [45] games left to find it.”

Pain in the neck

The Cubs scratched Ben Zobrist from Monday’s lineup shortly before the start of the game, putting Tommy La Stella in his place at second base. The reason? A familiar foe: a stiff neck.

The 36-year-old Zobrist had a run-in with neck stiffness back in spring training. He missed games with stiffness in his neck earlier in his career, prior to joining the Cubs. This hardly is a regular thing with Zobrist, but it’s certainly something to monitor.

