Cubs’ Kris Bryant part of National League Final Vote
CINCINNATI — Kris Bryant has a chance to be the Cubs’ lone position player at the All-Star Game July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. The third baseman is one of five National League players in the mix for the All-Star Final Vote to determine the 34th and final player on the roster.
Balloting for the final vote will take place July 4-7.
“It would be nice to go as many times as you have a chance to go,” he said. “It’s tough to do.”
Bryant is counting on Cubs fans to turn out for him.
“It’ll be interesting,” he said, “but I know our Cubs fans are out there somewhere.”