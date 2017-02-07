Cubs’ Kris Bryant part of National League Final Vote

CINCINNATI — Kris Bryant has a chance to be the Cubs’ lone position player at the All-Star Game July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. The third baseman is one of five National League players in the mix for the All-Star Final Vote to determine the 34th and final player on the roster.

Balloting for the final vote will take place July 4-7.

“It would be nice to go as many times as you have a chance to go,” he said. “It’s tough to do.”

Bryant is counting on Cubs fans to turn out for him.

Kris Bryant is counting on Cubs fans to turn out for him in the National League Final Vote. | Lynne Sladky/AP

“It’ll be interesting,” he said, “but I know our Cubs fans are out there somewhere.”