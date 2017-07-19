Cubs’ Kris Bryant suffers finger injury, leaves game in first inning

ATLANTA — Just when the Cubs got hot enough to look again like a playoff favorite, reigning MVP Kris Bryant injured a finger on his left hand and left Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning.

Bryant, who doubled with one out in the first, was thrown out at third trying to advance on a ball dropped by catcher Tyler Flowers.

Bryant’s left hand hit the left foot of third-baseman Johan Camargo as he tried to reach the bag sliding head first. He was in visible pain immediately, pulling his hand away and lying on ground for several seconds before heading to the dugout.

Bryant was 8-for-23 (.348) with a homer and three walks during a six-game road trip the Cubs were trying to sweep Wednesday. Their five-game winning streak entering the game tied their longest of the year.

Bryant was hurt Wednesday on a slide like this one Monday night.

CSN shared a video of the play on Twitter.

Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant defensively at third to start the bottom of the first.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.