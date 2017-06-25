Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks throws pain-free, eyes mid-July return from DL

MIAMI – Kyle Hendricks’ longer-than-expected road back from the disabled list took a turn toward the finish line this weekend when he was able to play catch without pain both Saturday and Sunday at Marlins Park.

“It was good just to go out finally and be asymptomatic and to feel the ball and not have any pain in there,” said Hendricks, the 2016 major-league ERA champ, who has been on the DL with tendinitis in his right middle finger since June 5.

Hendricks, who suffered a setback June 13 the first time he tried to throw since going on the DL, threw Saturday for the first time since then.

He said he plans to play catch again the next few days in Washington and, barring another setback, set a schedule at that point for bullpen sessions and a brief minor-league rehab stint.

Kyle Hendricks

His best-case timeline for a return appears to be just after the All-Star break.

“Of course, it’s probably aggressive right now to think prior to the All-Star break, but you never know,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t want to rule anything out. Just let him go throw.”

Even with Hendricks sidelined, the rotation in recent weeks has put together its best stretch of an otherwise underperforming season, with a 2.51 ERA in the last 11 games, through Saturday (7-4 in those games).

Hendricks lauded the efforts of holdovers Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey as the keys to that turnaround.

“I feel that on me a little bit,” he said. “I want to come back obviously and be part of that and help them out with that.”

Notes: Right-fielder Jason Heyward’s cut left palm responded well to swings in the batting cage the past two days, and a return from the DL on his first eligible day, Thursday in Washington, has not been ruled out. … World Series MVP Ben Zobrist tested his ailing left wrist with a few swings again Sunday without enough improvement to signal a return to full baseball activity. …The Cubs have allowed 64 first-inning runs in 75 games this season after the Marlins’ scored three in the first Sunday (all unearned because of an Addison Russell error to open the inning). Only the Mets (68) have allowed more in either league. … It also made Sunday’s game the 58th in which the Cubs have trailed this year. …Left-hander Brett Anderson, who has been on the DL since May 7 because of a back strain, began a minor-league rehab assignment Sunday with Class AA Tennessee.

