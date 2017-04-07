Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber on track to return from minors by All-Star break?

Kyle Schwarber performed well enough in his first nine games back in the minors that the Cubs apparently have not ruled out a return of their Opening Day leadoff hitter during this weekend’s series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

“That’s up to Theo [Epstein] and Jed [Hoyer],” farm director Jaron Madison said of the front office bosses. “I think it’s not out of the question. It’ll really just be up to how he performs in Oklahoma City, and kind of take it series by series.

“He’s pretty close. And I think he’s feeling good about where he is.”

Schwarber, who was optioned to the minors June 22 with a .171 average, was with the Class AAA Iowa Cubs to open a three-game series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

“His swing’s way more balanced,” said Madison, who was at Wrigley on Tuesday after a trip to Iowa. “I wouldn’t expect him to be too much longer, but he still has some thing to work out and get some at-bats. But the at-bats I saw were under control. They were driving the ball the other way.”

Schwarber hit two homers each in games Friday and Saturday, three over the scoreboard in Iowa and the other “crushed” to the opposite field, Madison said.

Through nine games he was 10-for-30 with the four home runs, six walks and a 1.193 OPS.

Hitting coordinator Andy Haines traveled to Oklahoma City to continue working with Schwarber. Madison said the issues are less physical than mental.

“Just getting him back to who he was as a hitter all through his career, which is a really good hitter who has power,” Madison said. “When he was up here it looked like he was trying to hit for power and getting away from being a really good hitter.”

Of Schwarber’s 38 hits with the Cubs, 12 were homers.

“Really, the mentality, the approach was what was wrong,” Madison said. “And then just keeping him balanced and getting him back to where he’s been his whole career, which is balance, center, can drive the ball to all fields with tremendous power.”

